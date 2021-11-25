100 years ago: Clean up continues after Thanksgiving dinner at Home Sweet Home Mission

100 years ago

Nov. 25, 1921: They are probably still cleaning up after yesterday’s Thanksgiving dinner at the Home Sweet Home Mission. “Uncle Billy” Shelper coordinated the feast between donors and 500 adults and children who had nowhere to go. Twelve food baskets also went out to shut-ins.

75 years ago

Nov. 25, 1946: From now on, ISNU will only train students for teaching, President David Fairchild said. And, they must live in university housing. Those now enrolled in other majors or living at home can continue at ISNU. But they won’t earn a degree in a non-teaching major.

50 years ago

Nov. 25, 1971: The bus depot at North East and Mulberry streets caught fire during the Thanksgiving rush. As firefighters battled flames 100 feet away, buses were moved into the streets to let passengers board. Police directed traffic around the whole scene and no one was hurt.

25 years ago

Nov. 25, 1996: Don Munson resigned today as WJBC’s station manager. Munson is also the legendary morning man and will continue on the air in that capacity. Red Pitcher, also a familiar voice on the station, will be the new station manager and will work the job full time.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.