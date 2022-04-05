100 years ago: City turns attention to South Main Street

100 years ago

April 5, 1922: With the new Washington Street underpass open for the past few months, the city is turning its attention to South Main Street. An overpass over the two rail lines is in the works but still far in the future. The Washington Street underpass ended up costing $321,000.

75 years ago

April 5, 1947: William Andres, 72, a retired carpenter from Hudson, never quite put away his tools. Now he makes furniture, mostly from scraps of wood from other pieces of furniture. His later project is a mahogany chest of drawers from an old Victrola for a Bloomington customer.

50 years ago

April 5, 1972: Elections were held to pick members of the newly-organized McLean County Board. Of the 27 slots open (all of them), Republicans won 25 and Democrats only two. In a separate election, Donn Pierce and John Ingold were elected to the Bloomington school board.

25 years ago

April 5, 1997: The Bloomington Fire Department has opened its four fire stations as safe houses for runaways and kids who may be in danger. On-duty firemen will determine of a child needs police help, medical attention or counseling. This is a joint project with BPD and Project Oz.

