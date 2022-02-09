100 years ago: City of Bloomington looking for land to turn into golf course

100 years ago

Feb. 9, 1922: The City of Bloomington has its eye on 84 acres south of town for possible conversion to a municipal golf course. It’s the old Meyer property, where Meyer & Wochner brewed beer before prohibition. The city has been looking for land for a golf course for some time.

75 years ago

Feb. 9, 1947: Mrs. Maud McNab can tell some of the world history with her handkerchiefs. She has 1,800 of them in her house on Fremont Street. They come from the U.S., the South Pacific islands, and from every country in Europe but Russia. For her own needs, she uses Kleenex.

50 years ago

Feb. 9, 1972: Architects for the new Olympia High School building told the school board that Aug. 31 is the new completion date. Voters approved the funds for the structure in 1968, but a series of court delays have resulted in the unfinished building that stands outside Stanford.

25 years ago

Feb. 9, 1997: Local historian Bill LaBounty has edited a new book on local history. He has put together the Civil War diaries of James Jessee of Downs. Jessee survived the war, and his accounts of pain, sickness and close calls are vivid. LaBounty is a descendant of Jessee’s.

