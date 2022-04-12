100 years ago: City makes plans to pave new road

100 years ago

April 12, 1922: Over the objections of fifteen property owners, the city plans to pave East Jefferson Street from East Street to Towanda Avenue. The improvements were ordered as a necessity. The objectors want the brick pavement but want to wait for lower construction costs.

75 years ago

April 12, 1947: Miller Park unofficially opens for train rides today but the rest of the amusement rides won’t be open until early June. The train is a miniature of an Alton passenger train. Fishing will begin June 3. Playground gear will be set up in May.

50 years ago

April 12, 1972: The McLean County board set a big precedent, approving a night-shift deputy for Danvers seven days a week. Danvers will be the first McLean County town to have such protection. The total price tag is $21,639, subject to state approval since the state will pay 75 percent.

25 years ago

April 12, 1997: Westside Forest Products on Route 9 returns to full production Monday, four months after a fire destroyed its shop and offices. The wood staining firm kept running at about a third capacity while the new, larger building was built and new equipment was ordered.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.