100 years ago: City council sets standards for building sidewalks

100 years ago

April 9, 1922: The city council has adopted an ordinance that standardizes the building of sidewalks. The new law will require 10 bags of concrete per 100 square feet of new sidewalk. Some contractors have been skimping, trying to get away with using only eight bags.

75 years ago

April 9, 1947: It was an open-and-shut case at the Mansfield village jail, which was offered for sale a few days ago. Bids were opened, and the sale will soon be closed. Adjoining property owner Frank Grey bought the long unused jail for $375. There’s no word on his plans for it.

50 years ago

April 9, 1972: A car carrying two Wenona women went out of control in Minonk and crashed into a pond. Two Normal men in a car behind them tried to rescue them but the car sank. Others went for help but it was all for naught. Both women drowned and recovery took three hours.

25 years ago

April 9, 1997: A man threw a firebomb into an Urbana courtroom, injuring three people. Police later arrested a 37-year-old suspect in a motel. No charges have been filed and the motive for the attack is unknown. Area sheriffs agree the same could happen elsewhere in Central Illinois.

