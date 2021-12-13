 Skip to main content
100 years ago: City awards contract for new traffic signals

HTF

100 years ago

Dec. 13, 1921: The city has awarded a contract for purchase and installation of new traffic signals at the busiest corners. They will be two feet high, mushroom-shaped, and supposedly almost collision-proof. The older signals will be moved to the less busy intersections in town.

75 years ago

Dec. 13, 1946: Today is Friday the 13th. For Lila Lane Reynolds it’s the 13-month anniversary of her birth. And she lives with her parents in the 1300 block of North Sherman. Notice of her ties to the 13th appeared in today’s paper, with the writer’s hope that she isn’t superstitious.

50 years ago

Dec. 13, 1971: The Clark gas station at Main and Wood has been robbed twice in two months. This morning the same station was hit again, with the robber striking the night manager with a pistol. He recovered and called police. These holdups were apparently the work of different guys.

25 years ago

Dec. 13, 1996: Sgt. Bonnie DeVore of the ISU PD has been awarded the first Medal of Integrity by the Police Training Institute in Champaign. This is one of the highest awards an officer can earn in Illinois. She’s a 12-year veteran, has saved lives and started crime prevention programs.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

