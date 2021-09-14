100 years ago: Chicago police arrest two more suspects in Ausmus murder

100 years ago

Sept. 14, 1921: Chicago police have arrested two more suspects in the murder of Brad Ausmus and another man. Both were car salesmen, and were killed in an alleged plot to steal a new Packard. Ausmus was from Bloomington and still has family on Washington Street.

75 years ago

Sept. 14, 1946: An Oklahoma pilot landed his small plane on Route 47 and taxied to a gas station lot in Strawn. His lights had failed and he would need them if he flew after dark. He and his wife left the plane, stayed overnight in Forrest, and continued the flight in daylight the next day.

50 years ago

Sept. 14, 1971: The county board will allow restaurants to serve liquor on Sundays. Among the rules are these: no carry-out liquor sales; the bar must be closed, if the restaurant has one; and the restaurant must make at least 50 percent of its revenue from food consumed on the premises.

25 years ago

Sept. 14, 1996: Danvers will be under a boil order Monday to help save water and keep it drinkable. A Peoria company is in its third week of cleaning, fixing and painting the town water tower. The big residential water jobs, like car washing, lawn watering, etc. will be banned.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.