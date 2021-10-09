100 years ago: Charles Rayburn back in town after 40 years

100 years ago

Oct. 9, 1921: Charles Rayburn had been gone from Bloomington for 40 years, and his family gave him up for dead. But now he’s back in town for a visit. Two sisters, Abbie Kuhns and Mrs. C. C. Herr, are still here. They’re catching up at the Kuhns' home, 703 W. Washington.

75 years ago

Oct. 9, 1946: A well-dressed ex-convict was found shot dead on a gravel road near Atlanta. He is identified as Al Bloom, 40, who served time in Joliet. Two curious items: The victim wore nail polish and there was $1,154 on the body. Police theorize it was car theft or a gangland hit.

50 years ago

Oct. 9, 1971: Sixty workers at the Bloomington General Electric plant have been laid off. “The reason is plain and simple. Business is down,” said manager Richard Ehrman. He also said there may be more layoffs, depending on whether business picks up. Nationally, the economy is in a downturn.

25 years ago

Oct. 9, 1996: Two notes from radio and television: Dan Irvin has been named the new host of WJBC’s “Problems and Solutions,” which has been on the air over 40 years. And the Fox News Channel signed on this week. It will be the third all-news channel in the cable TV realm.

