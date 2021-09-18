100 years ago: Charles Cook named homeliest man at Rock Creek Fair

100 years ago

Sept. 18, 1921: The Rock Creek Fair, held north of Danvers, closed the other night with the election of Charles Cook as the homeliest man. No fooling. Cook and nine other men actually entered the contest. And when they awarded Cook the blue ribbon, there was $2 attached.

75 years ago

Sept. 18, 1946: Hundman Motor Sales is having its grand opening tomorrow and Friday at 302 East Washington Street. Dick Hundman is the owner. Hundman’s will be the dealership for Packard, advertised as “America’s No. 1 glamour car” and for Standard Oil products.

50 years ago

Sept. 18, 1971: McLean County Coroner Curtis Gilberts died recently. Today Sheriff John King named Sgt. Roy Nickrent as Chief Deputy Coroner, effectively filling the office for now. Nickrent is from Saybrook, and says he will not be a candidate for coroner at election time.

25 years ago

Sept. 18, 1996: Convicted murderer Ray Lee Stewart was executed by lethal injection at Stateville Correctional Center. He was a one-man crime wave in Rockford and Beloit, Wisconsin in 1981, robbing stores and shooting clerks. Stewart killed six people in a week.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.