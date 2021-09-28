100 years ago: Charles Anderson finds stash of rare coins and $25,000 in bonds

100 years ago

Sept. 28, 1921: Charles Anderson was plowing on the old Dillon farm near Normal when he turned up a stash of rare coins and $25,000 in registered Liberty Bonds. They were traced to the bank in Benson, where the bonds and coins were stolen in a safe-blowing episode a year ago.

75 years ago

Sept. 28, 1946: The Bloomington-Normal Symphony Orchestra put out a public plea for help in its string section because it was short-handed. So along came Herschel Weaver, an IWU student. But conductor R. Dwight Drexler turned him away on the spot. Weaver plays a ukulele.

50 years ago

Sept. 28, 1971: Bloomington PD officer Doug Poag was pictured in last week’s Time Magazine. The story line was that he’s a cop who is continuing his education. Poag, a full-time officer, is also a full-time student. He’s taking 17 hours at ISU and hopes to become a lawyer.

25 years ago

Sept. 28, 1996: Rain has kept farmers out of the fields for the past few days. The corn harvest was supposed to shift into high gear this week. But now the crops contain too much moisture. So growers will pause rather than pay high prices for drying their corn at area elevators.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.