100 years ago: Catholics in Central Illinois to have new leader

100 years ago

Feb. 7, 1922: Catholics in central Illinois and around the world will have a new leader. Cardinal Ratti, the Archbishop of Milan, was elected pope on the seventh ballot. He will take the name Pope Pius XI. Thousands of faithful waited in the rain in St. Peter’s square for the news.

75 years ago

Feb. 7, 1947: Mrs. Frank English founded the PTA at Irving School in 1901. She returned to be honored by the present-day PTA and was given a special pin and a corsage. She delivered a few remarks to the group. Eight other Irving PTA past presidents were also recognized.

50 years ago

Feb. 7, 1972: William Heirens, 43, was awarded a degree from Lewis College. But he won’t be in the job market because he’s in Stateville prison for three Chicago murders committed in the 1940s. He’s in today’s news because he’s the first Illinois prison inmate to get a college degree.

25 years ago

Feb. 7, 1997: Operation Recycle closed its drop box location on West Grove Street after fourteen years. The reason: there is a glut of recycle material out there – too much for the center to handle. Some of the material is going to the landfill, which recycling is supposed to prevent.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.