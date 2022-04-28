100 years ago: Carpenter finds body of 25-year-old teacher

100 years ago

April 28, 1922: In Hoopeston, a carpenter found the body of a 25-year old school teacher as workers readied a vacant parsonage for the arrival of a new pastor. She was last seen March 23 when she left on an errand. The body was fully clothed and showed possible bruises on her arms.

75 years ago

April 28, 1947: The Cole Brothers Circus is in town with shows scheduled at O’Neil Park. There are familiar faces in the cast of performers. Mayme Ward of Bloomington supervises the aerialists. Several of them trained here under the late Eddie Ward or wintered here.

50 years ago

April 28, 1972: Dana O’Neil, ISU coed from Hazel Hurst, drowned in a canoe accident at Lake Bloomington. She is the 22nd known drowning victim since the lake opened in 1929. She’s also the second Watterson Towers coed to die violently in a week. The other was murdered.

25 years ago

April 28, 1997: Road work season is about to get underway in the Twin Cities. The highlight this season will be the widening of Veterans Parkway from Clearwater Avenue to Eastland Drive. Another upgrade will be to widen GE Road from Towanda-Barnes to Airport Road.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.