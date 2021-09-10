100 years ago: Carl Ausmus of Bloomington goes missing

100 years ago

Sept. 10, 1921: Carl Ausmus of Bloomington, who now sells cars in Chicago, has gone missing, and colleague of his has been found dead in the Des Plaines River. They were selling a Packard to a Wisconsin man, who has since been arrested for the murder. Fear is mounting for Ausmus.

75 years ago

Sept. 10, 1946: Part of the ISNU farm’s meadowland is being transformed into a small city of federal housing for student veterans. The units will be ready this fall. Some veterans are living in the Cook Hall gym or with townspeople. The Cook Hall bowling alley is a study room.

50 years ago

Sept. 10, 1971: Notable losses include actress Spring Byington, 71, best known for her role in the TV series “December Bride.” Locally, Mildred Lancaster, 78, has died. She was a civic leader and helped organize the McLean County Home Bureau. She had been ill for a year.

25 years ago

Sept. 10, 1996: The fall enrollment at ISU stands at 19,400, which is on target with expectations. Of these, 16,800 are undergraduates, up one percent from last year. Campus officials tout recruitment for the increase but ISU has also done well at student retention.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.