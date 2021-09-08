100 years ago: Car-train tragedy deepens

100 years ago

Sept. 8, 1921: The tragedy deepens as facts emerge from the Ocoya car-train tragedy. Two of the couples, both from Iowa, were newlyweds. One of the victims had a brother who was supposed to get married today. But instead he had to come to Illinois and identify her body.

75 years ago

Sept. 8, 1946: The traditional wedding kiss is now banned at the Immanuel Lutheran Evangelical Church in Batavia, Illinois. The minister distributed a new manual to the flock, saying kissing in public is in poor taste and that couples should only join hands at the end of the ceremony.

50 years ago

Sept. 8, 1971: Normal City Council agreed to buy 172 acres for future park land on the west fringe of town. The total cost is $225,000. The tract will be called Hayden Park for the sellers of the land. Eventually the town would like to install an 18-acre golf course there.

25 years ago

Sept. 8, 1996: Former residents and staff of the Illinois Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Children’s School in Normal will gather for a reunion this weekend. Volunteers have been trying to assemble names for a long time, working off the 1984 reunion list. The state closed ISSCS in 1979.

