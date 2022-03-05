100 years ago: C&A shops to build special motor car

100 years ago

March 5, 1922: The C&A shops will build a special motor car for use on its Rutland and Lacon lines. Traffic on the branches is too light to support freight or passenger trains. The motor car, a 90-horsepower coach, will carry passengers and pull a couple freight cars on a “mixed” train.

75 years ago

March 5, 1947: Local losses include Jefferson Belt of Saybrook and James De Pew, formerly of Bloomington. Belt was a prominent stock raiser, well known in Illinois and Kentucky. De Pew was part of one of Bloomington’s earliest families, which came to town in 1835.

50 years ago

March 5, 1972: Ernest Ives, a retired member of the U.S. Foreign Service, has died at age 84. He lived at 1316 E. Washington St. and was married to Elizabeth “Buffie” Stevenson Ives. The Ives family has been in America since the 1630s, according to family and Virginia land documents.

25 years ago

March 5, 1997: Green Gables didn’t stay closed for long. The popular Lake Bloomington store and eatery will reopen this weekend. The owners had wanted to retire and were negotiating a sale to a local man. But the buyer backed out at the last minute and didn’t give a reason.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.