100 years ago: Byron Van Elsner comes back to town

100 years ago

Feb. 2, 1922: Byron Van Elsner, brother of 1880s singing star Marie Litta, came back to town to bring a truck manufacturing proposition to the Association of Commerce. He also visited the old family home at Taylor and Evans Streets, and talked with friends about the old days.

75 years ago

Feb. 2, 1947: Fire left three families homeless near Weldon. An old church converted to apartments caught fire and drove the families out. They were safe but a crippled pet dog ran back into the burning house. No one could save it. Neither landlord nor tenants was insured.

50 years ago

Feb. 2, 1972: Detective Larry Miller of the sheriff’s department has been named Policeman of the Year by the Exchange Club. Miller is a seven-year veteran and the first member of the sheriff’s department to win the award. He finished first in his class at the Police Training Institute.

25 years ago

Feb. 2, 1997: The Back Porch Newsstand, 404 North Main, recently closed after a ten-year run. Now former employee Mike Kram of Downs plans to revive it under the name of Last Chance Newsstand. He says there is still a call for its services. Kram and his wife will run the store.

