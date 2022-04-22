100 years ago: Butler Hotel owners taking bids to tear building down

100 years ago

April 22, 1922: Owners of the Butler Hotel are taking bids to tear it down. The Butler, at Madison and Front, was “the” hotel in town in its heyday, and Abraham Lincoln is said to have slept there. It has not been determined how the land will be used once the hotel is gone.

75 years ago

April 22, 1947: Good news on the labor front: the TP&W Railroad and its 13 unions have come to agreement on contract terms. The strike ended at 12:01 yesterday morning. Both sides called the agreement “satisfactory.” Trains are rolling from Peoria to Effner, Indiana and to Keokuk, Iowa.

50 years ago

April 22, 1972: Over 200 ISU students staged a march to downtown Bloomington to protest recent escalation of the Vietnam War. Their march ended on the court house steps, where they held a rally. Police Chief Harold Bosshardt called the crowd “very orderly.”

25 years ago

April 22, 1997: Stan Ommen didn’t stay retired for long. The former First of America president has emerged as president of the newly formed State Farm Bank. He will direct the start-up from here. In addition to becoming a savings institution, the new bank will do mortgage loans.

