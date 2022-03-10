100 years ago: Businessman Oscar Mandel dies

100 years ago

March 10, 1922: Pioneer businessman Oscar Mandel, 67, died of a heart attack at his home. He had been prominent as a merchant in Bloomington for several decades. He lived at 507 E. Washington. (The house has since been moved and is now a private home at 402 E. Grove.)

75 years ago

March 10, 1947: The first prefabricated house to be built under the city’s new building code is nearing completion. It’s a one-story home on East Grove Street, built by lumber dealer George Parker. He will live in the house, and can walk to work. The lumber yard is four blocks away.

50 years ago

March 10, 1972: Tiny Tim is broke and Miss Vicky wants a divorce. The couple, who married on "The Tonight Show" as millions watched, has a daughter now. Miss Vicky isn’t talking, but Tim says she told him she doesn’t love him anymore. He said he plans to contest the divorce.

25 years ago

March 10, 1997: The Excel Railcar Repair Division at Kenney is in its 12th year. Owner Eugene Constance and seven workers build and buy, repair and refurbish freight cars that need work. In a few cases they sell them. But more often they lease them out to railroads in need.

