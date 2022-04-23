100 years ago: Business man Magirl dies after surgery

100 years ago

April 23, 1922: Notable losses include businessman P. H. Magirl, 72. He died two days after having major surgery. Magirl started in the foundry business in 1892, and later bought his partner out. The business continued as the Magirl Foundry & Furnace Co. on Oakland Avenue.

75 years ago

April 23, 1947: George Ziller, formerly of Weston, is in a Springfield jail. He is suspected of trying to bribe legislators in a vote on Chicago schools. Ziller was once accused of illegally selling war jobs in McLean County in 1942. He pled guilty, asked lenience from the court, and got it.

50 years ago

April 23, 1972: It was kind of a sad mood at the Cropsey post office. Mabel Vaughn cancelled her last stamp ever. She is retiring after 22 years as postmaster in Cropsey. People were dropping by all day to wish her well and shake her hand, and maybe choke back a lump in the throat.

25 years ago

April 23, 1997: Mayor Jesse Smart, still feeling the sting of his loss to Judy Markowitz, took his show on the road. At the Young Men’s Club, the mayor produced a satiric skit highlighting the contentious campaign that seems to have continued after the election. A Smart ally played Markowitz.

