100 years ago: Bunsonville storekeeper found shot dead

100 years ago

Dec. 10, 1921: A Bunsonville storekeeper was found shot dead in his car near Scottland. Both villages are in Edgar County, south of Danville. A jug of “white mule” was found in the auto, touching off numerous theories. He may have been to nearby Indiana, where bootleggers abound.

75 years ago

Dec. 10, 1946: The U. S. Supreme Court upheld the 1928 murder conviction of Roy Carter of Fairbury. Carter is serving 99 years, but claimed the court did not appoint a lawyer to defend him. He had entered a guilty plea and stuck to it. The state contended he was offered a lawyer.

50 years ago

Dec. 10, 1971: About 800 signatures have been gathered for Normal’s proposed wet-dry referendum. The Normal Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the effort. Normal was wet for a time in 1935 and for now only signatures from residents inside the 1935 borders are being taken.

25 years ago

Dec. 10, 1996: Normal Mayor Kent Karraker has filed petitions to run for a second term. Six candidates for the city council also filed, and two more are expected to follow. Karraker is expected to have competition from Normal businessman Steve Harsh.

