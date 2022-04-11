100 years ago: Buck Memorial Library up for bidding

100 years ago

April 11, 1922: Bids for IWU’s new Buck Memorial Library are in the hands of the Buck estate trustees. They met in Decatur to open them, but are not expected to announce the awarding of a contract for about ten days. Bloomington contractors submitted three of the ten bids.

75 years ago

April 11, 1947: Hubbard’s Cubord, a hamburger and barbecue shop at Locust and Clinton, introduces curb service. Car hops come on duty at 5 p.m. and work until midnight. (Hubbard’s was a favorite after-school spot for the BHS crowd. It’s long gone now.)

50 years ago

April 11, 1972: Normal City Council voted 6-1 to go ahead with connecting Vernon Avenue with Beaufort Street with an underpass at the GM&O tracks. It will take about a year to build once construction begins. The lone “no” vote was cast by Normal’s new mayor, Carol Reitan.

25 years ago

April 11, 1997: The Hopedale Medical Complex announced plans to build a new 36-room wing to be ready for patients next year. The expansion will bring the complex back to its capacity of 96 beds. Capacity had fallen to 70 beds after several double rooms were converted to singles.

