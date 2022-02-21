100 years ago: Boy Scout rescues young swimmer from drowning

100 years ago

Feb. 21. 1922: This story is just coming out. Boy Scout Auston Thompson rescued a young swimmer from drowning in a swimming hole near Kenney. That was last May 31. Auston wouldn’t talk about it but somehow the Boy Scouts found out and now recommend him for a medal.

75 years ago

Feb. 21, 1947: A Bloomington woman mysteriously disappeared from a Downs farm house while purportedly applying for a housekeeper’s job. Her body turned up the next day, not far from the house. She may have frozen to death; she wasn’t dressed for the cold. The sheriff is investigating.

50 years ago

Feb. 21, 1972: The state is closing the laboratory school at Northern Illinois University as a budget cut. In Normal, Metcalf and U High will stay open along with the two other lab schools in Illinois. The NIU school contains only kindergarten thru eighth grades with 386 students.

25 years ago

Feb. 21, 1997: The Mennonite Relief Sale has committed to move from Peoria to Bloomington. The sale, which raises money to feed the poor, will move into the new Interstate Center on West Market St. for at least four years. This year’s sale will be March 7-8 at the Peoria Civic Center.

