100 years ago: Body of Sgt. Joseph Hauptman arrives in Hoboken

100 years ago

Sept. 21, 1921: The body of Sgt. Joseph Hauptman has arrived in Hoboken, New Jersey. He will be returned to Bloomington soon for burial. Hauptman was the first Bloomington man to be killed in the World War. His father, Carl, still lives on North Morris Avenue.

75 years ago

Sept. 21, 1946: For the first time, BHS played a football game under the new lights at Fred Carlton Field. The Raiders clobbered Princeton 40-13. Stars of the game for BHS included brothers John and Bobby Neal, along with Larry Meyer. Attendance figures weren’t given.

50 years ago

Sept. 21, 1971: The first Sunday liquor license in McLean County has been issued to Barney’s Fine Foods on South Main Street. Owner Bernard Goetz was the first to apply. The county’s new liquor license ordinance applies to unincorporated areas only; not the cities and towns.

25 years ago

Sept. 21, 1996: A McLean County jury convicted Jon Morgan, 15, of killing his Lincoln grandparents last year. The trial was moved from Lincoln to Bloomington due to extensive news coverage. Morgan had claimed he was abused and feared his life was in danger.

