100 years ago: Body allegedly dumped in Mackinaw River

100 years ago

Nov. 23, 1921: The rumor mill is buzzing over the suspected dumping of a body into the Mackinaw River at Kappa. Blood was found on the bridge, but authorities balked at paying the $100 lab charge to determine if it’s human. The river is high and the current is swift so no search has been made.

75 years ago

Nov. 23, 1946: The ODT has ordered railroads to reduce their steam-powered passenger trains by 25 percent. Accordingly, the Alton and Peoria & Eastern will each be suspending two trains that serve Bloomington. The order reflects the impending stoppage of coal production.

50 years ago

Nov. 23, 1971: Sheriff’s deputies in Louisville, Kentucky arrested a 19-year old suspect in the McLean County murder of Charles Cloud of Urbana. The victim’s car had been located earlier in Louisville. The suspect, Stephen Barnes of Louisville, will be returned to Bloomington.

25 years ago

Nov. 23, 1996: A study of outer space landed sixth-graders from Pepper Ridge School at the Parkland College planetarium in Champaign. The centerpiece was a space suit similar to those worn by shuttle astronauts. A teacher noted the trip was useful: everyone learned something.

