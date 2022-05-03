100 years ago: Board of improvements hires Chicago company for water systems

100 years ago

May 3, 1922: The board of improvements hired the Petometer Co. of Chicago to find leaks in the water system. In a presentation, the company said it could save Bloomington $60,000 by identifying leaks so they can be fixed. The city will pay six cents for every 1,000 gallons saved.

75 years ago

May 3, 1947: It feels more like a fire department now around the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District station. The newly formed department took delivery of its new fire engine Thursday night. The volunteers are pictured gathered around the Chevrolet truck, inspecting it.

50 years ago

May 3, 1972: Illinois Wesleyan has bought Franklin School and will eventually tear it down. The old school still hosts classes, which will be moved elsewhere within District 87. IWU first offered $70,000 for the school but agreed give $100,000, which was above the appraisal price.

25 years ago

May 3, 1997: Developer Larry Hundman, speaking for a group of investors, revealed plans for a new 60-room hotel at 923 Maple Hill Road. The Country Inn & Suites will have moderately priced rooms, according to Hundman: “It’s not a Super 8 and it’s not a Marriott.”

