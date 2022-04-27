100 years ago: Bloomington's new golf course will cover 86 acres

100 years ago

April 27, 1922: When completed, Bloomington’s new nine-hole city golf course will take up all 86 acres of the former Meyer Brewing Co. site on S. Main St. Work is not supposed to be done before fall. But city officials expect a temporary course to be ready for play in a few weeks.

75 years ago

April 27, 1947: Parker Brothers, the lumber yard on Grove Street, advertises a new house you can buy cheaper than an old one. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and the plans hint there’s a basement. The ad says you can move in just 90 days after the foundation is ready to build on.

50 years ago

April 27, 1972: Donald Starks, the former Carlock banker convicted of embezzling, will serve five years in federal prison. He asked for probation but the judge denied it. But he was allowed two weeks on his own to wrap up his personal affairs. The embezzled amount was $131,529.

25 years ago

April 27, 1997: Bloomington PD will open its new $6.7 million headquarters building tomorrow. The move will ease a growing space problem at City Hall, just across the parking lot to the north. The new station was built with hopes of its lasting as long as 100 years.

