100 years ago: Bloomington wins over La Salle in battle for Meridian Trail

100 years ago

March 21, 1922: Bloomington has won out at La Salle in the battle for the Meridian Trail (later Route 51). In La Salle County the highway will still pass through Peru and Mendota but will miss La Salle by a few miles. In Bloomington it will use Main Street all the way through Normal.

75 years ago

March 21, 1947: For the second time in seven weeks, robbers hit the Maple Club in Lincoln. They took $400 and a bottle of Canadian Club whiskey just after opening. No patrons were in the club yet. The owner described them as well-dressed, armed, and apparently intoxicated.

50 years ago

March 21, 1972: Carol Reitan, 41, is now Normal’s first woman mayor. She took over for the embattled and sometimes controversial Charles Baugh, who decided not to seek a second term. Baugh praised some of the councilmen, then handed Reitan the gavel for running meetings.

25 years ago

March 21, 1997: A St. Louis firm has plans for converting the old C&A rail yard into an office and warehouse complex. Officials predicted the addition of up to 1,200 new jobs in the new complex after it is up and running. Obstacles include pollution of the ground with diesel fuel.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.