100 years ago: Bloomington water 'satisfactory for drinking purposes'

100 years ago

May 18, 1922: The U of I test results on Bloomington’s water show it is “satisfactory for drinking purposes.” That’s good to know, since the water doesn’t look like it. The report says the water is “off-color and not attractive” but has an unusually low bacteria count.

75 years ago

May 18, 1947: The battleship Oklahoma, sunk in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, was raised for eventual towing to a mainland junkyard. But it sank – again – Sunday in a storm 540 miles out from Hawaii. Now it’s under water three miles deep and won’t be raised again.

50 years ago

May 18, 1972: Police got a tip about drug use at the Regal 8 Motel (now gone) on Washington Street and arrested five people. Before the cops finished up, a maid tipped them about similar drugs (pills) in a second room. They checked the tip and arrested three more suspects.

25 years ago

May 18, 1997: Bloomington fire captain Bert Popejoy is retiring after thirty years with the BFD. When he joined up, he said he was just looking for a job. But now he has battled countless fires and saved a few lives along the way. Popejoy said he’d miss the job.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.