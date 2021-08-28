100 years ago: Bloomington wants central bus depot

100 years ago

Aug. 28, 1921: Bloomington is beginning to feel the need for a central bus depot. Motor buses are transporting riders to and from other cities and towns now, and the city council is looking for an ideal spot where passengers can board or be discharged. Schedules may also be posted.

75 years ago

Aug. 28, 1946: When schools reopen there will be 24 fewer rural schools — 158 — than last year in McLean County. Ten are closing due to consolidation and others for lack of enough students. Remaining kids will be transported elsewhere. A study shows this is part of a statewide trend.

50 years ago

Aug. 28, 1971: Ron and Carol Ropp of rural Normal are Illinois finalists in the search for the outstanding young dairy producing couple in the mid-states region. The winning and runner-up couples will be announced at the Associated Milk Producers convention in Chicago.

25 years ago

Aug. 28, 1996: Indiana police are holding a Hammond man for a parole violation. But he is a suspect in the murders of three women, including a woman found murdered last month in the Vermilion River near Pontiac. All three victims were prostitutes. No charges have been filed.

