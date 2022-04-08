100 years ago: Bloomington to buy playground at University and Fell Avenues for $7,550

100 years ago

April 8, 1922: The City of Bloomington will buy the playground at University and Fell avenues for $7,550. It consists of three privately owned lots which are already used as a playground. Neighbors have maintained the grounds and will continue to do so; the city provided the lights.

75 years ago

April 8, 1947: Fire destroyed a half block of downtown Hoopeston, east of Bloomington on Route 9. The cause is undetermined for now. Flames destroyed a furniture store, doctor’s office, dance hall, the Odd Fellows lodge and several apartments. Danville firemen came to help.

50 years ago

April 8, 1972: Four people were killed in a car-truck collision at Towanda. A 59-year old Indiana man is the only one of the dead who has been identified. The victims died when their car pulled out of a gas station and was hit by a double tandem semi-trailer truck.

25 years ago

April 8, 1997: Developer Jack Snyder offered to buy The Den at Fox Creek golf course back from the city. The course, designed by Arnold Palmer, was an issue in the recent mayoral election. Mayor-elect Judy Markowitz opposes the idea without an appraisal and open bidding.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.