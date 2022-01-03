100 years ago: Bloomington starts rifle range to deter crime

100 years ago

Jan. 3, 1922: Mayor Jones revealed city plans to open a rifle range for police and mail clerks. It’s part of his plan to deter safecrackers, holdup men, burglars and the like from plying their trade in town. The range will be in the old mushroom cave at Stein’s Grove (now Forest Park).

75 years ago

Jan. 3, 1947: Normal police and other agencies chased a speeding car all the way to Minonk before catching it. The driver, a 20-year old Wisconsin student from St. Louis, was brought to Normal and put in jail. Police fired 20 warning shots over the fleeing car during the chase.

50 years ago

Jan. 3, 1972: Notable losses in this New Year include French showman Maurice Chevalier, 83. He died of a heart attack. And pharmacist Matthew Koch has died at 71. He was the former owner of Koch’s Medical Arts Pharmacy. His sold it to his son and stayed on as the pharmacist.

25 years ago

Jan. 3, 1997: Normal Police Chief James Taylor made the NPD’s first arrest of the New Year. He collared and booked a woman suspected of drunken driving. Taylor was actually on patrol, helping to beef up the number of street cops for New Year's Eve. But he won’t make it a habit.

