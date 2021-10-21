100 years ago: Bloomington stages Mardi Gras celebration to prelude Halloween

100 years ago

Oct. 21, 1921: Bloomington staged a Mardi Gras celebration as a prelude to Halloween rather than Lent. Thousands watched as Judge Frank Gillespie crowned Miss Anna Blount as the Mardi Gras queen. Hobart Johnson was the king, and both reigned over the Mardi Gras ball.

75 years ago

Oct. 21, 1946: Nickel Plate engineer Roy Eells has died after a co-worker hit him with a meat hook during an argument. His funeral is today. Eells ran the switch engine in town; the other man was the conductor. The coroner’s jury ruled the incident was a case of self-defense.

50 years ago

Oct. 21, 1971: A Chicago & Southern Airlines plane crashed at Peoria, killing 16 people. The firm’s president was one of the dead. Cause of the crash has not been identified. This is the second crash of a C&S flight. In August one of its airliners hit a house in a Cleveland suburb.

25 years ago

Oct. 21, 1996: The Third Sunday Market was held for the last time at the old fairgrounds on Empire Street (where Lowe’s is now). Next season it will reopen at the Interstate Center on West Market Street. And, it will be an indoor venue, which will allow a November sale.

