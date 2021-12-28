100 years ago: Bloomington school board approves plans for new school building

100 years ago

Dec. 28, 1921: The Bloomington school board approved plans for the new Hawthorne (now Bent) School building on West Chestnut Street. It will have eleven rooms and a gym, which will also serve as an assembly room. It will be built behind the present school, which will be razed.

75 years ago

Dec. 28, 1946: Bob Peine works at his father’s lumber yard in Minier. But there wasn’t much lumber available when Bob wanted to build a house. So he has built a six-room concrete block house on North Main Street in Minier. It cost $7,500 and is patterned after a house in the East.

50 years ago

Dec. 28, 1971: Bloomington City Council awarded contracts for razing 27 houses and the Nomad Club in northwest Bloomington. The area is commonly called Forty Acres. A Michigan firm will do the work. The boundaries are Seminary, Division, Calhoun and the GM&O yard.

25 years ago

Dec. 28, 1996: Chari Wager is home for the holidays, visiting her parents in Towanda. Wager, 27, doesn’t get home very often. She is a translator and interpreter at the U.N. genocide trials in Rwanda. Over 500,000 people have been killed. She believes justice will come, but slowly.

