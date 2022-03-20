100 years ago: Bloomington police avoid tragedy after disarming man in downtown apartment

100 years ago

March 20, 1922: Bloomington police averted tragedy when they disarmed a man in a downtown apartment. He was holding his wife, her sister, and his boss hostage. He had turned on the gas, and threatened to blow the place up. The quarrel was over moving to a new apartment.

75 years ago

March 20, 1947: A truck driver who fell asleep at the wheel literally drove into Harry’s Drive-In at Eureka. The truck stopped at the table where owner Harry Schumacher and his family gather during slack time. But last night they had gone to a movie. No one was reported to be hurt.

50 years ago

March 20, 1972: Crestwicke Country Club’s new clubhouse was formally opened with a St. Patrick’s dinner-dance over the weekend. The upstairs is just recently finished; the grille downstairs has been in use. The next project will be to expand the golf course to 18 holes.

25 years ago

March 20, 1997: The old Castle Theater is sitting vacant in downtown Bloomington. It closed as multi-screen theaters took over the market share of movie-goers. Now Brian Eldridge, 21, a business major at ISU, has expressed interest in buying the Castle and reviving it.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.