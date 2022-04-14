100 years ago: Bloomington man murdered in Chicago

100 years ago

April 14, 1922: Another Bloomington man has apparently been murdered in Chicago. The body of Edwin Steere was found in the Chicago River, two months after he went missing. The case evokes memories of the recent killing of Carl Ausmus, whose killer was recently hanged.

75 years ago

April 14, 1947: John Hanson is the “Dime Man of Bloomington.” Each day he hands off a dime to Alton Railroad hostesses as trains pass; the ladies use it for car fare. Hanson’s daughter, a former hostess, gave him the idea. She said it was hard coming up with the right car fare in St. Louis.

50 years ago

April 14, 1972: There were two accidents 25 minutes apart in Bloomington. Injuries were minor and one car was totaled. Alcohol was involved because a car hit The Bottle Shop on East Oakland Avenue and destroyed a lot of inventory. The other car hit the old Active-Ad Sign building at Main and Grove streets.

25 years ago

April 14, 1997: Nationally known Nickel Plate steam engine 587 will pull passenger trains on four May weekends at the Monticello Railroad Museum. The 587 used to pull trains through Bloomington. Proceeds from the May jaunts will go for repairs to another museum steam engine.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.