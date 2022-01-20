100 years ago: Bloomington looking to hire women on police force

100 years ago

Jan. 20, 1922: Bloomington is easing into hiring women on the police force. The city retained Emma McNoldy as a policewoman. The first use of two women was as chaperones for dances, with the Women’s Club paying them. The experiment worked well and the city will pay Mrs. McNoldy.

75 years ago

Jan. 20, 1947: An 18-year old from LeRoy has confessed to many thefts all over Central Illinois, and to helping other teen boys commit similar crimes. His 17-year old wife is also charged. She told police she went along on the jobs because she was afraid to stay home alone.

50 years ago

Jan. 20, 1972: Five suspects, including former Gov. Otto Kerner, entered pleas of innocent on corruption charges in federal court. Kerner himself is now a federal judge. The five are charged with conspiring to profit from a race track stock deal during Kerner’s second term as governor.

25 years ago

Jan. 20, 1997: President Bill Clinton was sworn in for a second term. Hip Pocket, the Danvers band, was to play at one of the inaugural balls. But drummer Jeff Shoemaker became ill. So they canceled, deciding to make no impression instead of a bad one with a last-minute substitute.

