100 years ago: Bloomington looking to buy device to thaw out frozen fire hydrants due to weather

100 years ago

Jan. 25, 1922: This cold snap is giving Bloomington a good reason to spend $300 on a device to thaw out frozen fire hydrants. It’s made by American La France, from which the city has bought several pieces of fire equipment. The device can supposedly thaw a hydrant in one minute.

75 years ago

Jan. 25, 1947: Bloomington took the first steps toward establishing a fire station east of the Illinois Central Railroad. City Council approved a resolution calling on the city to study possible locations for a station to hold one fire engine. (The new fire house opened in 1957.)

50 years ago

Jan. 25, 1972: David Stanczak of the city legal staff has been appointed Bloomington Corporate Counsel in a reorganization of the department. He replaces James De Pew, who will stay on and finish his cases at an hourly rate. E. William Rolley will continue on a part time basis.

25 years ago

Jan. 25, 1997: The Kwik Wok restaurant, 1520 E. College in Normal, will close Monday. A new restaurant, Ling and Luis, will soon open in its place. In Chenoa, Harms Home Furnishings will close after 70 years. Harms Heartland Art Gallery will still be open and may expand.

