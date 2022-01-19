100 years ago: Bloomington hosts 1,198 visitors in city hall tramp room this season

100 years ago

Jan. 19, 1922: Bloomington has hosted 1,198 visitors in the city hall tramp room this season, in spite of the mild winter. The lodgings are not comfortable, but it’s a roof overhead for one night only. These guys are not all bums. Some are drifters going from town to town in search of work.

75 years ago

Jan. 19, 1947: Clinton Mayor B. M. Pugh resigned Friday night amid allegations of non-feasance in office. He entered a guilty plea Saturday and paid a $1,000 fine. Charges against three other men were dropped. This was a case of suspected gambling in DeWitt County.

50 years ago

Jan. 19, 1972: Bloomington Township firemen are puzzled over the cause of a fire at the Eugene Phelps home just outside town. They have ruled out all the obvious causes including arson. Mrs. Phelps and their six children got out safely. A damage estimate is not available.

25 years ago

Jan. 19, 1997: Clyde Tombaugh, 90, formerly of Streator, has died. Tombaugh discovered the planet Pluto before he even had a college degree. He did so by comparing photos of the heavens in search of movement of “Planet X.” He was born in Kansas but never forgot Streator.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.