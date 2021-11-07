100 years ago: Bloomington fourth highest in literacy in Illinois

100 years ago

Nov. 7, 1921: New census results show Bloomington fourth highest in literacy in Illinois. This is for people over age 10 in cities of 25,000 or more. Oak Park, Elgin and Decatur are the three most literate towns. In the entire state, there are 178,000 people who can’t read, the census says.

75 years ago

Nov. 7, 1946: The strike by local cab drivers seems destined to drag on. Hope for a settlement faded when the cab companies and their drivers failed to agree on taking the wage dispute to arbitration. The two sides can’t agree whether three disinterested people should decide the issue.

50 years ago

Nov. 7, 1971: State and local authorities arrested 23 people in a raid on an alleged drug party just southwest of Bloomington. It was the second large drug raid of the year. Those arrested were charged with possession or delivery of LSD, and many were still in jail at press time.

25 years ago

Nov. 7, 1996: Catholics are raising money to repair the St. Mary’s Cemetery on West Washington Street. It’s the final resting place for hundreds of people, including many of Bloomington’s Irish-born citizens. St. Mary’s is more visible since the adjoining railroad tracks have been removed.

Compiled by Jack Keefe