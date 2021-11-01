100 years ago: Bloomington firemen busy at 802 W. Chestnut St.

100 years ago

Nov. 1, 1921: Bloomington firemen were busy at 802 West Chestnut Street over the weekend. A bad fire struck the Longenbaugh Grocery at Chestnut and Allin Saturday night. The food stock is ruined. The adjoining Deiner Bakery also suffered damage. No one was reported hurt.

75 years ago

Nov. 1, 1946: State Farm Insurance announced plans to open a major branch office in St. Paul, Minnesota next year. The building space has already been leased. The St. Paul office will employ about 200 and serve about 150,000 policyholders in Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana.

50 years ago

Nov. 1, 1971: Carol Reitan, a Eureka College assistant sociology professor who lives in Normal, announced she is running for Mayor. Incumbent Charles Baugh has said he won’t seek reelection. If she wins, Reitan, 41, would make history as the first female mayor in the Twin Cities.

25 years ago

Nov. 1, 1996: Four states still allow ten-cent pay phones and they are about to hang up on them. Illinois isn’t one of those states. Everywhere else, pay phones are deregulated and require a quarter or more for a local call. Until 1954, pay phone calls cost only a nickel.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.