100 years ago: Bloomington firemen begin working 24-hour shifts

100 years ago

Jan. 10, 1922: Bloomington firemen begin working 24-hour shifts today, creating a three-platoon system in the fire department. The day shift used to work ten hours, and the night shift fourteen. The new system will allow firemen a little more leisure time than the old one did.

75 years ago

Jan. 10, 1947: Noble Webb and Vernon Kauffman shot a 90-pound Timber Wolf west of Six Points (now Morris and Veterans). It took them two days to track the animal and bring it down. There‘s no bounty on wolves McLean County, so now they don’t know what to do with the pelt.

50 years ago

Jan. 10, 1972: A single engine plane crash in central Tennessee claimed the lives of four local people. The victims were identified as Mr. and Mrs. Warren Anderson of Normal and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Dennis of Shirley. They are survived by nine children. Cause of the crash in unknown.

25 years ago

Jan. 10, 1997: Eureka City Council decided to revamp the police department after an incident led to felony charges against two officers. 25-year Police Chief Gerald Reinmann will take an extended vacation and won’t come back. He wasn’t charged. The search is on for a new chief.

