100 years ago: Bloomington Fire Department offers 'remarkable' report

Editor's note: How Time Flies was omitted from the Jan. 1 Pantagraph because of a production error.

100 years ago

Jan. 1, 1922: The fire department’s report for 1921 is remarkable. It shows just a sixth of the fire damage incurred in the city the previous year. And for the first time ever, Bloomington had no fires on Christmas Day. Chief Mayer credits the use of electric Christmas lights in place of candles.

75 years ago

Jan. 1, 1947: Illinois clobbered UCLA in the Rose Bowl by a score of 45-14. The Illini were underdogs, as few observers thought they had much chance to win. There was one other Illinois winner at the rose bowl: Norma Christopher, formerly of Dwight, was this year’s Rose Queen.

50 years ago

Jan. 1, 1972: AAA Ambulance and St. Joseph’s Hospital begin a unique arrangement Monday. AAA will base its new ambulance and crew at the hospital, possibly a first in Illinois. But the firm’s garage and office will stay downtown at 302 East Grove St., a former car dealership.

25 years ago

Jan. 1, 1997: New Year’s revelers wrote down their troubles and tossed them into a fire at last night’s First Night celebration. It was a symbolic vanquishing of the woes of 1996. But fire was too real for DeMone Davis. His mobile home caught fire and left him with almost nothing.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.