100 years ago: Bloomington fire Capt. Larry Burns dies from on-duty injuries

100 years ago

Jan. 18, 1922: Bloomington fire Capt. Larry Burns, 42, has died from injuries suffered in the line of duty. He was fighting a fire last Sunday and fell from the roof of the A. M. E. Church, fracturing his skull. Burns had twenty years on the department and was married to a fireman’s daughter.

75 years ago

Jan. 18, 1947: The Stanford Community Council sent questionnaires to residents in an effort to learn what they want for the village. A new sanitary sewer system and a cold storage locker plant were high priorities given on returned questionnaires. The council has begun discussions.

50 years ago

Jan. 18, 1972: Brokaw Hospital is suing City of Bloomington Township over non-payment for medical treatment of indigent patients. Township Supervisor Fred Winterroth said the suit is news to him, since the township has been paying some bills all along, and arguing about others.

25 years ago

Jan. 18, 1997: Rainey Becher of Normal won a round against the town in court and feels pretty good about it. The town cited her for growing Queen Anne’s lace in her yard. But the judge threw it out because the law didn’t name any of the obnoxious weeds it supposedly outlawed.

