100 years ago: Bloomington carpenter shot and killed in own yard

100 years ago

Jan. 13, 1922: Fred Becker, a carpenter, was shot in his own yard on Main Street and now has died. It looks like a robbery gone bad. Three suspects in custody, but all of their stories and even their names are suspicious. Police think the three may be covering for a fourth man.

75 years ago

Jan. 13, 1947: The Paris twins of DeWitt County are 6 years old now. Gerald and Geraldine weighed a combined 22 pounds at birth, believed to be a record. Their mother says they appear to be “outgrowing their heaviness” now, but both are still husky kids, at 52 and 46 pounds.

50 years ago

Jan. 13, 1972: The District 87 board will buy land on Emerson Street, possibly for building a new junior high school there. The purchase adjoins property now occupied by Centennial School and BHS. The present junior high was built as the high school in 1917 and converted to BJHS in 1959.

25 years ago

Jan 13, 1997: Three or four Normal families were displaced with fire struck their row of townhouses at 1711 King Drive. The blaze apparently started in the chimney of Richard Kuschel. He and his family got out safely. The townhouses are in the Key West subdivision.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.