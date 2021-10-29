100 years ago: Blind IWU student makes history at Boy Scout headquarters

100 years ago

Oct. 29, 1921: IWU student Albert Barnard, who is blind, made news and history at Boy Scout headquarters Thursday night. He became the world’s first blind person to make Eagle Scout, which is Scouting’s highest rank. His merit badges include swimming, pioneering and lifesaving.

75 years ago

Oct. 29, 1946: As polio cases abound without a reliable vaccine, there is good news from Bellflower. Bobby Jayne, 7, had contracted polio and has now recovered. He is back in school. Bobby got sick Sept. 7. Children often recover, but polio is still considered a deadly disease.

50 years ago

Oct. 29, 1971: Clinton has a new police station. Police moved into a former law office suite from a two-room headquarters at City Hall. Keith Smith is the new chief. He was actually fired by the previous chief eight months ago. Now Smith plans several upgrades for Clinton PD.

25 years ago

Oct. 29, 1996: Notable losses today include Brian Baker, cancer victim, who played center on the Normal West football team. The West student body is reportedly shaken by the loss. Also, comedian Morey Amsterdam has died. He was a regular on the old "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

