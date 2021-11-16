100 years ago: Beich's to make own chocolate in new factory

100 years ago

Nov. 16, 1921: Candy magnate Paul F. Beich told the Young Men’s Club that Beich’s will make its own chocolate in a new factory instead of buying it from others. The chocolate will be used to coat Beich candies, and will require a carload of material per week. He brought samples.

75 years ago

Nov. 16, 1946: Bloomington PD’s first new postwar police car went into service at last night. It’s one of three new Chevrolets that will eventually replace the current fleet. BPD’s full fleet strength is three cruisers. Radio equipment is still being installed in the other two cars.

50 years ago

Nov. 16, 1971: Shirk Products, the Beer Nuts company, has completed the purchase of an industrial park in northeast Bloomington. President Russell Shirk said he has no immediate plans for use of the park. The sale price was $425,000 for the 162½ acre park.

25 years ago

Nov. 16, 1996: Staff cuts are almost finished at BroMenn Healthcare. The reductions include 38 people who have lost their jobs and 39 others who have rehired or reassigned. A $3 million savings is the goal. BroMenn President Dale Strassheim said all those laid off were doing good jobs.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.