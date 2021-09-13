100 years ago: Barnum & Bailey Circus arrives

100 years ago

Sept. 13, 1921: The Barnum & Bailey Circus arrives today. Its five trains will unload at the Grove Street crossing but there won’t be a parade. This circus is just too big for that. The show grounds are the Chamber of Commerce lots at Oakland and McGregor, the ad says.

75 years ago

Sept. 13, 1946: Football is beginning and Robert Zuppke is back in the game. The former U of I coach was eased out in 1941. But he will work as an unpaid advisor to one of his former players in Chicago this fall. The ex-student is George Halas, who now owns and coaches the Bears.

50 years ago

Sept. 13, 1971: The cash register is about to ring for the last time at Massie’s Grocery, 607 South Clayton. Everything’s on sale this week but next week the doors will be locked after many years. The Massies love the work but they have taken only two vacations in 26 years.

25 years ago

Sept. 13, 1996: Still in its infancy, the airport’s new north-south runway is already a candidate for expansion. The 6,600-foot runway could be lengthened to 7,000 feet if the airport can lure Air-Tran and its flights to Orlando. Director Mike La Pier says the expansion would pay for itself.

