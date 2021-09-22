100 years ago: Authorities hold off action against Elmer Taylor, accused in shooting

100 years ago

Sept. 22, 1921: Authorities are holding off any action against Elmer Taylor, accused of shooting Ora Kennedy in Colfax. Kennedy, wounded twice, is holding his own and the family is hopeful of a recovery. There’ll be no court hearing until there’s a development in Kennedy’s condition.

75 years ago

Sept. 22, 1946: The state has granted a charter for the incorporation of the Phil-Kron Drive-In Theater and Grill at 1720 S. Main St. The charter was issued in the names of Peter Karonis, Kenneth Phillips and A. B. Perry. (A small shopping center now stands on the site.)

50 years ago

Sept. 22, 1971: An Indiana firm bought controlling interest in Steak ‘n Shake, the restaurant chain founded in Normal in 1934. It has been owned by out-of-town interests since 1969, but remains headquartered in Bloomington. A new board is in place and dividends will resume.

25 years ago

Sept. 22, 1996: A crew of Twin City volunteers worked on rebuilding a Baptist church in small-town Mississippi. The church, home to a black congregation, was burned Easter Sunday. Volunteers returned with the feeling that they received as much satisfaction as they gave.

