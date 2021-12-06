100 years ago: Authorities arrest two Peoria men in Bloomington robbery

100 years ago

Dec. 6, 1921: Authorities have arrested two Peoria men in the Nov. 27 robbery of Chadband Jewelers in Bloomington. The robbers stole almost 30 diamond rings. The two suspects were nabbed after they refused when their car became stuck on the road. Their refusal aroused suspicions.

75 years ago

Dec. 6, 1946: Bloomington should have complete dial telephone service by July 1. Illinois Telephone Co. has taken delivery on three carloads of equipment that needs to be installed and tested. Ten percent of the equipment isn’t here yet. There are 2,000 dial phones in town.

50 years ago

Dec. 6, 1971: CBS Television is pulling Merv Griffin from the late night slot. For the past two years Merv has opposed NBC’s Johnny Carson, trying to win over some of Carson’s many viewers. But it hasn’t worked and now CBS plans to run old movies in place of late night talk.

25 years ago

Dec. 6, 1996: District 87 teachers approved a strike, but still hope to avoid one. Their approval means they can file an intent-to-strike notice but can’t walk out for six working days. This vote comes in a drawn-out clash with the school board over a contract. Salaries are the big issue.

