100 years ago: Atlanta mayoral vacancy goes to Illinois Supreme Court

100 years ago

Dec. 21, 1921: Atlanta’s mayoral vacancy has gone to the Illinois Supreme Court. Mayor Sam Iddings was ousted by the city council. They put in their own man but the circuit court threw him out. The Supreme Court will decide if the council was within its rights to get rid of Iddings.

75 years ago

Dec. 21, 1946: West side residents hope Bloomington-Normal City Lines, the bus company, will add a route to serve neighborhoods west of White Oak Road. There’s a petition to that effect before the Illinois Commerce Commission, Alderman Henry Hawbecker reported.

50 years ago

Dec. 21, 1971: The old GM&O depot at Shirley is being moved to Funks Grove. Robert Rehtmeyer bought it for $100. He says his daughter plans to refurbish it and open a boutique. (Coincidentally, the previous Shirley station was also moved to Funks Grove in 1900.)

25 years ago

Dec. 21, 1996: Officer Kenneth Vanterpool of Eureka PD was acquitted of conspiracy and obstruction charges. His case was tied to that of Officer Greg Zook, who pled guilty earlier. Vanterpool maintained he, Zook and Wayne Lenover were all innocent.

